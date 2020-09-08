362 new virus cases in RGV; 35 die

Hidalgo County confirmed 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“These numbers continue to grow, suggesting the virus remains dangerously active in our region.

“Today we mourn the tragic loss of 16 more of our friends, families and neighbors,” Judge Cortez said. “We must continue to take the precautionary steps to protect the health of our Hidalgo County neighbors by wearing a mask, social distancing, and cleaning and sanitizing our household settings. Let’s save lives and stop this threat together.”

Tuesday’s deaths raise the county’s toll to 1,311. The new cases raise that total to 28,893.

There are currently 257 people in hospitals with CODID-19 related complications, of which 99 are in intensive care units.

On Tuesday, there were 215 people released from isolation, raising that total to 25,442. There are currently 2,140 net active cases in the county.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 146,715 COVID-19 tests administered by the county, and 117,391 of those tests have had negative results.

Cameron County confirmed 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, raising the total there to 777.

The deaths include six women and six men from Brownsville, three women and three men from Harlingen, and one woman from San Benito.

The county also confirmed 148 new cases of the coronavirus, raising that total to 21,802.

An additional 519 people have recovered from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 17,596.

Starr County reported 45 additional cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.

There are currently 610 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 2,736 people have recovered.

There have been 141 COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Tuesday.

Willacy County confirmed eight additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total there to 1,145.

The new cases include a man in his 20s, a man and a woman in their 40s, a man and two women in their 70s, and a man and a woman in their 80s.