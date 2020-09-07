Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Muralist honors the fallen Joel Martinez - September 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez finds the right color as he works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. Gonzalez works at night to avoid the heat of the day. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez poses at the Boys and Girls Club on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Elder Fernandes painted by muralist Alexandro Gonzalez on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in downtown McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Actor Chadwick Boseman painted by muralist Alexandro Gonzalez on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in downtown McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez stands next to a mural of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez that he painted as he works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. Gonzalez work by night to avoid the heat of the day. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez contains an arsenal of spray cans as he work on his murals at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Muralist Alexandro Gonzalez finds the right colors as he works on a paint of Edelmiro “Eddie” Garza Jr. at the Boys and Girls Club on Saurday, Sept. 5, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Alamo artist adorns Valley walls in honor of beloved figures Telethon in support of parishes to be streamed Tuesday Challenges remain for McAllen businesses amid virus Hidalgo Co. reports 22 COVID-19 deaths, 222 new cases Gladys Porter Zoo opens otter exhibit on permanent basis