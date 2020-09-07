Hidalgo County confirms 23 more virus deaths, 141 new cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday along with 141 more positive cases of the virus.

The new numbers bring the total number of people in the county who have died from COVID-19 to 1,295 and the tally of those who have contracted the disease to 28,732, a release from the county says.

“We mourn the tragic loss of nearly two dozen more of our friends, families and neighbors,” Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in the release. “Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the fall represents an active time of year for our community — when we return to school and work in force. But this fall is different and I urge residents to be mindful about avoiding crowds and staying home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.”

Measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic are continuing locally and across the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending the declaration for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Originally issued March 13, the declaration provides the state a variety of resources to serve Texans as the pandemic continues, a release from the governor’s office says.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” Abbott wrote in the release. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”