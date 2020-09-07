Bert Ogden Arena to host Hurricane Laura relief effort

EDINBURG — Bert Ogden Arena will host a relief effort this week aimed at aiding victims of Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.

A news release from arena owner Golden Grape Entertainment says donations will be accepted there through Saturday before the supplies are delivered to the Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont and Reach Out America in Lake Charles Louisiana.

“This is a great way for us to continue our tradition of serving the community,” Golden Grape Entertainment President Ron Patel wrote in the release. “During this time that we haven’t been able to bring people together for live events, we have been able to bring our community together through acts of service. It’s our pleasure to be able to help those in Beaumont and Lake Charles that are still in great need.”

Supplies requested include baby items such as diapers, wipes, powdered milk and formula, canned fruits and vegetables, and Gatorade or electrolyte drinks.

Water is not needed at this time, and no clothing or unwrapped items will be accepted because of COVID-19 precautions.

Also, items that require refrigeration or cooking in order to be consumed are not allowed.

Donations will be accepted next to the box office at the main entrance of Bert Ogden Arena Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.