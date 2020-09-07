15-year-old girl dies in crash; Edinburg resident arrested 

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg Sunday evening that left one girl dead.

According to a release, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Owassa Road between Tower Road and Val Verde where a woman driving a blue 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a dog and two pedestrians.

The release says the woman was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol, and continued driving west on Owassa. She was later found near Earling and Tower roads.

One of the pedestrians, 15-year-old Edinburg resident Liza Cavazos, died at the scene.

The other, 14-year-old Donna resident Santiago Tapia, sustained serious injuries and was transported to DHR Health in Edinburg.

The driver, 37-year-old Edinburg resident Maricella Escobar allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested after a series of standardized field sobriety tests and admitting to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the crash, according to the release.

DPS says she was transported to the hospital after a search warrant for a specimen of her blood was obtained and was then transported and booked at the Hidalgo County Jail for intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and fail to stop and render aid (resulting in serious bodily injury).

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.