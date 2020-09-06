United in Prayer, a live telethon for all Catholic churches in the Rio Grande Valley will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be streamed via Facebook and YouTube.

According to a news release sent by the organizations, the program will include moments of prayer, a variety of interviews, guest speakers, music from local Catholic talent, a cooking segment, and professionals speaking on how to face these challenging times.

“We want to give people hope and ideas on how to proceed during these uncertain times,” Auxiliary Bishop Mario A. Avilés said in the release.

Hosts for the event include Bishop Daniel E. Flores, Avilés, Sister Norma Pimentel, Lizeth Montoya, and Mariela and Juan Jose Trujillo.

The schedule will include the Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Eucharistic Adoration; music by Azeneth Gonzalez, Luis Reynoso, Juanjo from Vuelta en U and Lolis Flores; a mental health panel; cooking class with Culinary Crossings chef and reports from deaneries and ministries of the diocese as well as Catholic schools.

“Throughout the telethon, we are inviting people to share their prayer intentions. After the telethon, these will be placed before the Blessed Sacrament at the St. Joseph Chapel of Perpetual Adoration maintained by the Capuchin Poor Clare Nuns in San Juan, Texas,” the press release reads.

To watch the telethon, visit Facebook.com/Catholic/Rgv.