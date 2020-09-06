Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Spirit of suffrage 19th Amendment Centennial Delcia Lopez - September 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Dr. Julieta Garcia the Nation’s first Latina university president. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Time magazine named her one of the Top 100 College Presidents in the nation in 2009, and Fortune magazine recognized her as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders in 2014. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Dr. Julieta Garcia at her home on Tuesday, Sept., 01, 2020 in Brownsville Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Dr. Julieta Garcia enjoys her secret garden at her home on Tuesday, Sept., 01, 2020 in Brownsville Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Garcia grew up in Brownsville alongside two brothers. Her parents both graduated from high school, but neither had the means nor opportunity to attend college, having grown up during the Great Depression. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Former Mercedes Police chief mayor of La Feria, Olga Maldonado at her home on Friday, August, 21, 2020 in La Feria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Olga Maldonado at her home on Friday, August, 21, 2020 in La Feria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Maldonado was born and raised in La Feria, where she grew up alongside nine siblings. Her father was a businessman who owned a bar and served in both the U.S. Army and Navy, while her mother cooked, cleaned and cared for the children. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com In 2016, she became La Feria’s first female mayor after running unopposed. She won the seat again last year after a contested election, and she is now serving her second term as mayor. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Maria Luisa Garcia,81, at her home on Friday, August, 21, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Maria Louisa Garcia was born 19 years after women won the right to vote, and she’s spent her life making sure she and those around her use it for good.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Born in Rio Grande City in 1939, Garcia has earned many titles throughout her life: educator, grant writer, activist, bilingual director, poet, school board president, business owner and mentor, to name a few. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Maria Luisa Garcia,81, embodies the fighting spirit women 100 years ago envisioned when they successfully fought for that right. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front line physician prepared for pandemic Peñitas man accused of driving drunk before fatal car crash Nation’s first Latina university president among RGV’s higher learning building blocks Harlingen plans $1.5M hike, bike trail Biden-Harris supporters gather for car caravan in Lower Valley