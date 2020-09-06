Hidalgo Co. reports 22 COVID-19 deaths, 222 new cases

Hidalgo County reported 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in addition to 222 additional positive cases of the virus Sunday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release.

“We have said it before, but we are in the midst of another critical weekend as people in Hidalgo County celebrate Labor Day — a day that traditionally involves large family gatherings,” Cortez said in the release. “But these tragically rising numbers of our neighbors who have died, as well as those who have contracted this virus, are a reminder that we must protect ourselves.”

The ages of the 22 reported deaths range from people in their 40s to those in their 70s.

As of Sunday, the total number of known positive cases in Hidalgo County is 28,591, while the county’s death toll increased to 1,272. The county has administered 142,772 COVID-19 tests, with 113,726 returning negative.

Officials reported there are 254 individuals admitted in area hospitals Sunday, with 102 patients in intensive care units.

According to the release, only 2,836 were reported as active cases.

Additionally, the county reported 272 individuals were released from isolation, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 24,483.

“To the extent you can avoid large crowds on Labor Day, please do,” the county judge said. “It’s for your own safety and that of your family.”