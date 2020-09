The Nationa Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Hidalgo County until 1:3 p.m.

At 12:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Progreso City Offices, or over Progreso, moving northwest at 30 mph.

This storm will impact the Weslaco area by 1:05 p.m., and the Pharr and San Juan area by 1:15 .p.m.