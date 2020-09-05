Palmhurst police looking for barricade suspect who fled

The Palmhurst Police Department is looking for 37-year-old Jason Villarreal, who was barricaded with family members on Friday.

“On September 4, 2020, Palmhurst Police received an emergency phone call regarding an armed subject was was barricaded with family members inside,” police said in a release. “Suspect managed to flee on foot while Officers were securing the family members.”

Police say efforts to arrest Villarreal were unsuccessful and investigators say he is uncooperative and hasn’t surrendered.

“Mr. Villarreal has active warrants and is considered armed and dangerous, approach with caution,” police said in the release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Palmhurst police at (956) 519-3800.

Villarreal is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault family violence and interfering with emergency 9-1-1.