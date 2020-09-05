GARDEN VIEW: Prevention is key to garden success

The heat is blazing, but now is the time to be thinking about that fall vegetable garden so I wanted to share some insights from Texas A& M Horticulturist, Dr. Joseph Masabni.

So often by the time we notice problems in our vegetable garden, it is too late to remedy the situation. Which is why I couldn’t agree more with Masabni than when he said, “Being proactive is better than being reactive.”

He added “Knowing what you’re up against, having a battle plan and the right weapons to fight back takes vigilant scouting and timely treatments that will kill or deter pest bugs and/or eggs and larvae.”

Masabni said it’s important to treat plants to kill pest insects and curb infestations throughout the life of the plant. Whether you prefer organic or conventional pesticides is up to you, just use something.

Insect pests can stunt plant growth and introduce diseases that can kill the plant or damage fruit.

“You have to understand that pests are going to be an issue at some point. It’s really just a matter of when and how bad,” he said. “The key to success is to be in the garden every day, scouting and being ready to fight any bugs that want to feed on your plants.”

The AgriLife Extension Integrated Pest Management Field Guide is a good resource for identifying pests and beneficial insects typically found on specific garden vegetables.

There are a wide range of insect pests that can negatively impact production or kill plants, he said. Stinkbugs, aphids, spider mites, fruit worms, corn ear worms, grasshoppers, cucumber beetles, tomato hornworms and squash bugs are common pests year after year.