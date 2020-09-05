Flood advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Hidalgo counties

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for parts of Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The advisory will remain in effect until 2:30 p.m.

The NWS reports Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between to 2 to 3 inches of rain are anticipated.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Santa Rosa, McAllen, Edinburg, Elsa and Weslaco.

There’s a 60% chance of heavy rain today and a 30 % chance of thunderstorms tonight.