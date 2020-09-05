57 deaths reported in Cameron County

Cameron County reported 57 deaths related to COVID-19 in addition to 91 new positive cases of the virus, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr announced in a news release Saturday.

The youngest among the deaths reported was an individual 10 or under; the eldest in their 90s.

The death toll in the county increased to 758, while the total known cases reported in Cameron County also increased to 21,654 on Saturday.

Additionally, the county reported 411 individuals recovered from the virus, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 17,077.

In Willacy County, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19, county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra announced in a news release Saturday.

The ages of the new cases range from individuals 10 and under to people in their 70s.

The total known cases in the county is now 1,137.