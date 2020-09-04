EDINBURG — Rio Grande Valley FC announced a change to its stadium attendance policies Friday morning, which will bring fans back into the stands for the first time since the USL Championship’s regular season restart after play was suspended for several months due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, Toros fans will be able to return to H-E-B Park for the first time Sept. 12 for a home match against Austin Bold FC, which is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

The game will mark the first time RGV FC fans will be allowed to attend a live home game since March 8, when the team dropped its season opener 5-1 to LA Galaxy II. The club has played its last five home games without any fans in attendance.

“We have been preparing for this day since the first day of the pandemic,” RGV FC President Ron Patel said in a written statement. “We resumed play with no fans in the stands, but brought in our staff to work, to practice the implementation of new protocols and procedures.”

“We took a phased approach to our reopening, one that our players, coaches and staff felt comfortable with and one that our fans have said they felt safe with as well.”

According to current COVID-19 public health and safety regulations put forth by Gov. Greg Abbott, outdoor stadiums throughout Texas are currently allowed to reopen at their own discretion and a maximum 50% capacity while continuing to follow all CDC, local and state-level health guidelines.

The club noted, however, that it will limit total stadium capacity to “less than 10% of the facility,” and only offer seating options on the west side of H-E-B Park.

The Toros (0-8-3) sit in last place in the USL Championship’s five-squad Group D and own a -14 goal differential for the season, the league’s third-worst mark in that category.

RGV FC has five regular season games remaining with three more chances for fans to come out and see their hometown team play this season: Sept. 12 versus Austin Bold, Sept. 19 versus against FC Tulsa and Oct. 3 versus OKC Energy FC.

The Toros have yet to win a regular season game this year and with their most recent loss knocked themselves out of playoff contention.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.rgvfc.com.

