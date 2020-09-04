Rain and cooler temperatures on tap for the Valley

The Rio Grande Valley could receive some well needed rain this weekend beginning Saturday. There could also be cooler temperatures next week.

Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service in Brownsville, reports an east to west moving energy wave will cross the Valley bringing early morning showers and thunderstorms, with some downpours.

Additional clusters could form Saturday afternoon, though conditions should quiet down Saturday evening.

Goldsmith reports a weaker round of storms could fire up early Sunday morning. By late Sunday skies will clear and there should be a generally dry Labor Day.

Some areas could experience flooding if they receive two inches or more of rain, he said. Residents out and about Saturday should be aware of roads that typically flood and have an alternate route planned, just in case.

Some of the showers could bring gusty winds and residents are encouraged to tie down tents.

There’s a 70 % chance of heavy rain on Saturday and a 40 % chance of thunderstorms on Saturday night. There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday and a 20 % chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night.

The rain will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the Valley. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The temperatures could get cooler next week with the possible arrival a cold front that could drop temperatures down to the 60s late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, Goldsmith stated.

“Of course, it won’t be winter “cold” by any stretch. But, there may be a period of relative chill in strong northerly winds and rain behind the front which looks to pass sometime between late Wednesday and late Thursday,” Goldsmith said.