Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Traveling nurses given proper farewell Delcia Lopez - September 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Medical front line workers greet the traveling nurses at DHR Emergency entrance during a celebratory send off on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Addie Adebiyi a traveling nurse from Maryland hugs Rosa Aguirre at DHR on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Traveling nurses are given a celebratory send-off on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Waving hello and holding out their phones recording the Edinburg and McAllen Fire Department trucks and McAllen Police Department motorcycle police and units, about 50 medical staff members circled the buses before finally boarding on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Nurses are treated to a hero’s farewell at DHR on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Traveling nurses are given a celebratory send-off on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Krucial Staffing Firm nurses gathered in front of DHR Emergency area as they were given a proper farewell, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A doctor holds a sign during the traveling nurses send-off at DHR on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg.(Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Dozens of first responders gathered early Friday morning to give the traveling nurses a proper farewell on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Traveling nurse Selam Ghiday checks her phone during a celebratory send-off on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Grateful medical community gives nurses who joined virus fight heroÕs sendoff on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Traveling nurses exit their hotel to a celebration on Friday in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Delayed test results raise total RGV cases by more than 500 Cameron beaches closed for Labor Day Officials warn a Labor Day COVID-19 spike could linger Grateful medical community gives nurses who joined virus fight hero’s sendoff Hidalgo County, La Joya housing authorities receive more than $124k