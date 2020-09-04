McAllen police are looking for the suspect wanted for first-degree murder, which stems from the death of a man whose body was found on 15th Street on Tuesday.

The McAllen Municipal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Rene Everrett Casas, 47, over his alleged involvement in the discovery of 54-year-old Ricky Dowal Etheridge’s body in the 1000 block of North 15th Street.

According to a McAllen Police Department news release, the cause of death was determined to be a criminal homicide.

“The victim was assaulted and died,” the release read. “The suspect may be armed and dangerous.”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Casas. He is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 9 inches in height with gray hair and brown eyes.

Casas has a history with law enforcement dating back to 1997 when he was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was charged with possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana in 2003; a DWI in 2007; racing on the highway in 2009; evading arrest in 2009; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in 2010; making a false report to an officer in 2015; manufacture deliver controlled substance in 2018; and possession controlled substance in 2018.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Casas or information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). A cash reward may be available if information leads to an arrest. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”

Monitor staff writer Mark Reagan contributed to this story.