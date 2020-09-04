Cameron County beaches to reopen on Tuesday

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced today that county beaches will reopen on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day.

Some county parks may reopen on Tuesday as well with a 50 percent capacity.

“We are going to see what occurs as a result of Labor Day. I hope that there is no spike in surge. If that is the case then we can continue to expand the opening of our beaches,” he said.

Trevino made the announcement during today’s press conference.

The county judge said the county has been meeting with SpaceX officials to work out an agreement that would allow Boca Chica beach to be open during the day. It would be closed at night so SpaceX can continue its testing at its launch site near the beach.

Trevino ordered the beaches to be closed in late June to prevent the spread of COVID-19.