Another 85 people die from COVID-19, more than 300 new cases reported

At least 85 more Rio Grande Valley residents died due to complications related to COVID-19, health officials reported Friday.

Hidalgo County reported 17 more people died from the disease for a total of 1,250 COVID-19 fatalities, according to a news release issued by the county.

The county also reported 191 newly confirmed cases which brought their total county to 28,369. Of those, 2,908 are active.

Currently in Hidalgo County hospitals, there are 264 COVID-19 positive patients of which 104 are being treated in an intensive care unit.

“With Labor Day weekend here, I urge you to follow public health guidelines during any festivities,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the release. “Let’s prevent coronavirus outbreaks in the coming weeks resulting from gatherings for the holiday.”

“Please take precautions; this virus is real,” Cortez added. “Please do your part in wearing a mask, washing your hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to avoid infecting others.”

In Cameron County, an additional 68 people reportedly died due to the coronavirus, the county’s public health department reported on Friday.

The newly confirmed deaths brings the total number of fatalities attributed to the disease to 701.

Among the deceased is a woman between the ages 20 and 29, a man between 30 and 39 years old, eight people between 40 and 49 years old, and nine individuals between 50 and 59 years old.

The county also reported 103 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising their total to 21,563. Of those, 4,897 are considered active cases.

The newest update from Starr County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a total of 1,886 active cases. Their number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,138, according to officials with the Department of State Health Services.

So far, 140 residents are counted as having died from the disease.

Willacy County reported 23 new cases there for a total number of 1,142 cases there, according to DSHS officials who said there were a total of 43 COVID-19 deaths there.