Sheriff’s office says man shot, stabbed to death in Sullivan City

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man they accuse of stabbing a man in the stomach and shooting him in the torso.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says Ricardo Tiscareno Hernandez is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder for the Wednesday afternoon death of 27-year-old Alfredo Sandoval.

The sheriff’s office was called to the 100 block of West Huisache Street in rural Sullivan City at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, deputies met with Sullivan City Police Officers who had located a truck with traces of dry blood on the interior of the vehicle and confirmed the victim, Alfredo Sandoval, had been transported to the hospital,” authorities said in the release.

Sheriff’s investigators identified Hernandez as the suspect and believe he has fled to Mexico.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Anonymous tipsters can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also submit anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.