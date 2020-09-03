A 17-year-old San Juan man remains jailed on $75,000 in bonds over allegations he threatened to stab his mom after she told him to stop smoking marijuana around his pregnant girlfriend.

Police arrested Luis Felipe Gonzalez on Aug. 28 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and escape from custody.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gonzalez’s mother called police because he threatened her with a blue box-cutter knife when she told him to stop smoking marijuana inside, especially when his pregnant girlfriend is around.

The woman told Gonzalez she wasn’t scared of him and the altercation ended after her son put the knife down and went outside as San Juan police arrived at the residence, the charging document states.

Police arrested Gonzalez and after booking him at the San Juan Police Department they transported him to the Rio Grande Regional Hospital 24-hour emergency care facility in San Juan for medical assistance, records show.

Authorities say they handcuffed Gonzalez’s left wrist to the hospital bed, but he managed to slip out of the cuff and ran out of the hospital on foot, according to police.

The probable cause affidavit states police chased him and caught him when he became fatigued.