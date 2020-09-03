Mission CISD announced it has approved an extension of at-home remote learning for another five weeks through Nov. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there will be no in-person learning until Nov. 2 at the earliest, Mission CISD says no final decisions regarding the start of fall sports have been made just yet. Currently, in-person athletics across the Rio Grande Valley are allowed to begin Sept. 28 due to local county health orders.

“Final decisions regarding the start of in-person athletic activities have not been made as of yet,” said Craig Verley, Mission CISD’s Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

A letter to Mission CISD parents and guardians from Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez released Thursday said the extension of remote learning will allow the community more time to lower the spread of COVID-19.

“The Board of Trustees has approved the extension of our at-home remote asynchronous learning to take advantage of the full eight weeks allowed by the Texas Education Agency to transition into offering an in-person option. The earliest date we may now offer families an option for in-person instruction may be Monday, Nov. 2.

This will provide our community more time to continue to lower the spread of COVID-19 and will allow for more planning on making that transition of instructional options. In the coming weeks, we will share the steps we will take to help make in-person instruction as safe as possible for everyone, so parents/guardians can make the best decision for their family should that time come and the option become available,” the letter states.

For now, Mission CISD remains on track to begin in-person athletics on Sept. 28, but that could change pending a decision in the next few weeks.

La Joya ISD recently became the first large school district in Texas to cancel fall sports for its three high schools — La Joya High, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln and La Joya Palmview.

