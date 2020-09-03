Fatal accident leaves grandmother, grandchildren dead

By LAURA B. MARTINEZ

Staff Writer

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a two vehicle head-on collision that left three people dead, including two children.

The accident happened at about 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, on FM 803 North of St. Francis Street in Los Fresnos.

Killed in the accident was Maria Guadalupe Zamora, 49, who died at the scene. Zamora’s grandchildren, Ariel Castillo, 2 and Reynaldo Alvarado, 6, both of Port Isabel, who were traveling with her, were transported to local hospitals where they later died, the DPS reported.

Authorities said Zamora, who was driving a Gray Dodge Magnum, was traveling south on FM 803 when her vehicle was hit head-on by a Black GMC Yukon, operated my a female driver, that was heading north.

An investigation indicates the GMC’s left rear tire blew out that caused it to lose control and veer on to Zamora’s lane.

The DPS reports no charges have been filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor to this crash.