388 new COVID-19 cases in RGV as 37 more die 

Hidalgo County confirmed 25 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the death toll there to 1,233.

The youngest among the individuals is a 30-year-old San Juan man, according to a news release.

“While we’re experiencing a slower rate of death, infections and hospitalizations, the numbers we are reporting remain unacceptable,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “I believe that we must take every precaution necessary to protect ourselves from this virus. That includes avoiding the temptation to celebrate the final holiday of the summer with large groups of people.”

County officials also announced 270 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total cases there to 28,178.

It was also confirmed that 44 individuals were released from isolation, leaving 2,806 active cases in the county.

There are currently 257 individuals with the virus in local hospitals, of which 99 are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 141,924 COVID-19 tests, of which 113,397 have produced negative results.

A dozen more deaths due to the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Cameron County on Wednesday, along with 118 new cases.

The death toll there is now 633, and the total cases stands at 21,460, according to a news release.

The county also reported on Thursday that 387 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries there to 16,225.

Willacy County confirmed no new cases of the virus in a news release on Thursday, leaving the total cases there at 866.