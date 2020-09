Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says a man is dead after a shooting in rural Sullivan City.

Guerra said on social media that deputies and Sullivan City police responded to the 100 block of West Huisache Street in rural Sullivan City on Wednesday afternoon in reference to a disturbance.

“One adult male with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital and has been pronounced dead,” Guerra said in the post.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.