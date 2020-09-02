LETTERS: A new normal; Task force strikes out; Leaders compared; Print money for workers; Doctor defended

Task force strikes out

Abbott’s “Strike Force” is not an action movie; this is the actual name of a group of 41 of the most prominent and politically powerful business executives in the state of Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on March 13 creating a “Strike Force to Open Texas” with the purpose of “safely” opening businesses and “all aspects of the Lone Star State.”

In April, Gov. Abbott, advised by his Strike Force team, began reopening non-essential businesses that included bars, massage services and youth clubs. Texas became one of the first states in the country to begin reopening.

Fast forward to the present. COVID-19 infection cases and deaths have drastically soared, breaking state records repeatedly. On July 17 there were 14,916 new infection cases and 174 COVID19-related fatalities in one day. In Hidalgo County, ambulances have waited up to 10 hours to deliver patients to packed emergency rooms. Due to the reopening of bars, an explosion of COVID-19 infections in young adults in their 20s and 30s dramatically increased in the state, and 85 babies not yet 1 year old tested positive in Nueces County.

What was Gov. Abbott’s response to his failed “Strike Force”? He deploys five U.S. Navy teams to those communities most impacted by COVID-19. With names like “Strike Force” and the deployment of U.S. military, it seems like Gov. Abbott is taking a military war strategy against a virus rather than the recommended actions by most health experts, the implementation of effective social distancing.

Perhaps instead of creating a “Strike Force to reopen Texas,” Gov. Abbot should have created a qualified team to save Texan lives formed mostly by health experts.

Alan Padilla

Peñitas

Leaders compared

There are some minor differences between Jesus and President Trump, believe it or not. I will list three. Jesus walked on water, Trump drove his golf cart on wet grass. Jesus turned water into wine, Trump turned into McDonald’s. Jesus never read the Christian bible and neither has Trump.

Trump is an irresponsible president in American history. When asked about his actions on the virus, Trump said, “I don’t take responsibility at all.” He is definitely not another Harry Truman.

The West Africa Ebola epidemic, which lasted from 2014 to 2016, was the largest outbreak of the virus in history. Trump and the GOP demanded that President Obama be impeached because two people died from it in the USA. Under Trump there have been more than been 183,000 deaths. Some people think this great work and Trump deserves to be reelected.

With proper leadership, we would have very few cases in the USA, certainly not the 6 million cases we now have. The USA has about 4% of the world’s population, 27% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and 23% of the world’s deaths from it. That is caused by blaming, whining and passing the buck. IVs of bleach will not solve the problem. Science is the only way to solve the problem.

Obama took over an economy from George W. Bush that was in a major recession. With a lot of work and not blaming Bush, he turned the economy around and turned over a great streak of improvements to Trump. Look at what Trump has done with it. We have the worst economy since the Great Depression.

In support of Trump, Moscow Mitch McConnell wants the states to file bankruptcy. He is supporting the end of the U.S. Postal Service. What a nice guy.

Hank Shiver

Mission

Print money for workers

From Common Dreams: “Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the U.S. Senate for the rest of August on (Aug. 13) after failing to come anywhere close to approving another COVID-19 relief package, leaving tens of millions of out-ofwork, hungry, and eviction-prone Americans without additional financial aid as the pandemic and economic crisis continue with no end in sight.