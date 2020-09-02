Edinburg police arrested two women who they say robbed people at the Chase Bank twice in a week.

Authorities arrested Ashanti Ja Navia Slater and Isis Wallace last Sunday after a vehicle stop.

Slater is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and received a total of $135,000 in bonds on the charges.

Wallace is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery and possession of marijuana and received $130,000 in bonds on the charges.

Edinburg Police Department Spokeswoman Arielle Benedict said the pair is accused of displaying a weapon and robbing people at the ATM.

Benedict said one of the women displayed a baton during the first robbery, and one of the women punched the alleged victim in the face during the second robbery.

In a news release, police say they first responded to the Chase Bank at 1801 W. University Drive at 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 24 in reference to a robbery.

“The suspects were described as two African American women who brandished a weapon and stole the victim’s money,” police say in the release.

Evidence indicated they fled the scene in a silver Nissan, police say.

Less than a week later, at around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, Edinburg police were again dispatched to the bank.

“Through the preliminary investigation it was found that the suspects were described as two African American females in a silver passenger car,” a news release states.

Edinburg police checking the area found the vehicle, pulled it over and arrested the women.