Among those serving aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, which conducts operations in the Indo-Pacific region, is Edinburg native Jose Espiricueta.

“It is an honor to serve my nation and follow in the footsteps of my uncle Jose Luis and cousin Adriel Morena, as well as my JROTC instructors Army retired Major Claudia Noyola and 1st Sergeant Oziel Suarez before me,” Espiricueta said in the release. “It’s every American’s duty to serve and protect their loved ones. It’s who we are as Americans.”

Espiricueta, who graduated from Edinburg High School, is an aviation ordnanceman third class and maintains Reagan’s weapons elevators and delivers ordinance to the aircraft.

According to the release, the Ronald Reagan departed in June 2020 from Yokosuka and continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific to not only demonstrate the country’s commitment to defense agreements, but also to provide security and stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the release.