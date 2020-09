The Rio Grande City Police Department says U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a woman’s body just south of the Fordyce Nature and Hiking Trails.

“The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” RGC police said on Facebook. “At this time, no additional details are being released as this is an active investigation.”

The Fordyce Nature and Hiking Trails are situated just north U.S. Expressway 83 and are immediately to the south of the Starr County Courthouse Annex.