38 die as 370 more cases of COVID-19 emerge in RGV

Hidalgo County confirmed 23 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll there to 1,208.

The youngest among the individuals who died include two Mission men in their 30s, according to a news release.

“I send my sincere condolences to the 23 families for the loss of their loved one,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release.

The county also reported 239 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases to 27,908.

As the Labor Day weekend looms, the county judge continues to advise the community to observe the holiday with caution, and continue practicing social distancing measures.

“As you consider gathering with family and friends this weekend, please remember that COVID-19 still represents a significant risk to the lives and livelihoods of the citizens of Hidalgo County,” Cortez said. “Avoiding any family or social gatherings outside the people in your household over Labor Day is the best course of action.”

The county also announced on Wednesday that 131 people were released from isolation — meaning that they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever — leaving 2,605 active cases.

Currently, there are 289 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, of which 112 are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 141,294 COVID-19 tests, of which 113,029 have come back negative.

Neighboring Cameron County confirmed 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus, along with 131 new cases of the disease also on Wednesday.

The death toll in the county is now 621, and the total cases is 21,342, according to a news release. Of the new cases, 58 of the individuals reside in Brownsville.

The youngest among those who died is a 63-year-old Brownsville man, according to county officials.

Also on Wednesday, 405 people were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries there to 15,838.