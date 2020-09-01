Pharr man accused of assaulting man with hydraulic car jack

More than seven months after two men allegedly assaulted two friends with a metal mallet and a hydraulic jack, one of the suspects is in custody, according to jail records.

Pharr police arrested Ruben Leal, 19, on Saturday and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains jailed on $40,000 in bonds.

County jail records don’t return any results for a Pharr police arrest on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for Leal’s co-defendant, Manuel Martinez.

Investigators accuse Leal and Martinez of attacking the men on Jan. 15 in the 5900 block of La Posada as the pair were walking home.

“Manuel Martinez exited the driver seat with a metal mallet at hand and assaulted him by swinging the mallet at him and a struggle ensued over the mallet. Shortly after the defendant also assaulted him and struck him to the left side of his face with an object causing injury,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Police accuse Leal of hitting one of the men across the chest with a hydraulic car jack, knocking him down.