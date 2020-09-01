Investigation underway following discovery of man’s remains in McAllen

Staff Report
-

McALLEN — Police here say an investigation is ongoing after the discovery of a body in the 1000 block of North 15th Street on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the department said the body was that of an adult man and said a justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.

He didn’t provide any additional details.

A strong police presence could be seen in the alley behind a residence facing 15th Street near Kendlewood Avenue on Tuesday at around 9 p.m.

Several officers were at the scene, along with a crime scene investigation unit.

Officers watched as a motorcycle in the alleyway was loaded onto a wrecker.

Pedestrians were walking their dogs down Main and a large group of people were eating at a food truck a few hundred feet from the alley.

An employee from the food truck said the police were already at the scene when the establishment opened earlier that evening.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR