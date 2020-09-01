Investigation underway following discovery of man’s remains in McAllen

McALLEN — Police here say an investigation is ongoing after the discovery of a body in the 1000 block of North 15th Street on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the department said the body was that of an adult man and said a justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.

He didn’t provide any additional details.

A strong police presence could be seen in the alley behind a residence facing 15th Street near Kendlewood Avenue on Tuesday at around 9 p.m.

Several officers were at the scene, along with a crime scene investigation unit.

Officers watched as a motorcycle in the alleyway was loaded onto a wrecker.

Pedestrians were walking their dogs down Main and a large group of people were eating at a food truck a few hundred feet from the alley.

An employee from the food truck said the police were already at the scene when the establishment opened earlier that evening.