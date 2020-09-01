EDINBURG — Edinburg CISD officials clarified the district’s position Tuesday afternoon on a return to in-person learning, as well as fall sports practices and other extracurricular activities amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In response to an inquiry from The Monitor, the Edinburg school district said that it couldn’t comment at this time on potential target return dates Sept. 28, Oct. 5 or any other specific dates due to the fluid nature of ongoing internal deliberations.

Edinburg CISD spokesperson Romeo Cantu said, however, the district’s leadership team “plans to vote on this sometime in the near future.” The district’s board of trustees is scheduled to meet twice during the next two weeks where they will discuss the matter in greater detail, although it is currently unknown if a vote has been scheduled for a particular date yet either at this time.

Multiple school district officials, who requested anonymity because of the ongoing and evolving nature of internal discussions, told The Monitor last week that the district was tentatively planning to resume on-campus fall sports practices at each of its four high schools — Economedes, Edinburg High, North and Vela — Sept. 28, which would be the first day Hidalgo County schools would be able to do so.

The Edinburg school district canceled summer strength and conditioning workouts and any on-campus, school-sponsored events during the summer out of an abundance of caution after Brownsville CISD announced that a student-athlete at one of its campuses had tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

The four Edinburg high schools represent the only group of schools in the Rio Grande Valley that did not get to participate in any strength and conditioning programs or offseason workouts at all this summer.

