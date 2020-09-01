Bond reduced for Alamo man accused of hitting, killing motorcyclist

An 18-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man during a car crash received a bond reduction despite opposition from a prosecutor who said he was involved in a jailhouse brawl.

State District Judge Fernando Mancias reduced Carlos Vasquez’s bond from $250,000 to $150,000 Monday morning.

Vasquez, of Alamo, is accused of hitting and killing Roger Duane Cavazos on July 21, 2019.

Authorities say he ran from the scene and hid from authorities, who arrested him on Sept. 12, 2019. Assistant District Attorney Roxanna Salinas characterized Vasquez, who has been in jail since his arrest, as a flight risk and danger to the community.

“I think he was in a fight with seven other inmates at the jail and two people were sent to the hospital via ambulance,” Salinas said during the hearing.

Vasquez’s attorney, Christopher Cavazos, told Mancias that his client had not been charged or indicted for the fight and therefore may not have been at fault.

According to a Texas Department of Transportation crash report, Vasquez, who was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, rear ended Roger, who was driving a 2006 Yamaha XVZ12 motorcycle, in the 1300 block of West Frontage just past North Alamo Road.

“(Vasquez’s) front bumper struck (Cavazos’) rear bumber and ran over (Cavazos),” the report stated.

Authorities say Roger’s motorcycle remained lodged under Vasquez’s front bumper for a block before falling off.

Vasquez has pleaded not guilty.