308 new virus cases in RGV as 24 die

Hidalgo County announced 14 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total to 1,185.

The county also confirmed 131 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, continuing a recent trend of declining cases, and raising the total to 27,669.

“My deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the 14 additional Hidalgo County residents who have passed away from COVID-19,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Everyone plays a role in keeping each other safe from this virus. This becomes especially important as we look towards Labor Day weekend, a holiday that is traditionally celebrated with family in the valley. We all need to do our part to help slow or reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

There were 248 people released from isolation Tuesday after being symptom-free for 10 days, including three without a fever.

There are 2,520 net active cases in the county. Currently, there are 316 in hospitals with complications from the virus, of which 121 are in intensive care units.

The county has administered a total of 139,410 COVID-19 tests, and 111,258 returned negative results.

Cameron County announced 171 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number there to 21,211.

The county also confirmed 10 additional virus-related deaths, raising that total to 606.

The deaths include six women and three men from Brownsville, and a woman from Harlingen.

An additional 415 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus with that total now at 15,433.

Starr County also reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are 1,803 active cases of the coronavirus in the county and approximately 1,225 people have recovered.

There have been 134 COVID-19 related fatalities in Starr.

Willacy County confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, raising the total there to 866.

The two new cases are a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.