San Juan police arrest felon in possession of six weapons

A San Juan man is in jail on numerous charges after a man reported that the 57-year-old suspect threatened him with a chain and then brandished a handgun at him.

Police arrested Margil Ponciano Ramirez on Aug. 25 after a search warrant turned up six guns in his house, including a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine attached, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ramirez remains in jail on $80,000 in bonds for six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities began investigating the 57-year-old on Aug. 16, after a man called police at around 3:52 p.m. to report that Ramirez threatened him.

The reporting party told the patrol officer that Ramirez approached him in a fighting stance with a length of chain and threatened to damage his vehicle, according to the charging document, which states that Ramirez then reached for the back of his waistline and brandished a black handgun, telling the man, “I’m going to [expletive] you up.”

On Aug. 20, a detective interviewed the man, who reiterated what he told the patrol officer, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Court records indicate Ramirez was convicted for driving while intoxicated in 2007 and 1984. He was also convicted in 1987 of assautling a public servant, records show.