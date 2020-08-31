Local NewsEducationFlash Briefing-News Photo Gallery: First day of school from home Delcia Lopez - August 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Andres Davila-Macal,8, plays a video game in his mothers bedroom while she gets ready for first day of school on Monday, August, 31, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Daniela Davila-Macal,8, stretches as she wakes up to the first day of school on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Andres plays a video game in his room before the start of the first day of school on Monday, August, 31, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Andres and Daniela watch tv while their mother Linda Davila-Macal folds a blanket on Monday, August, 31, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Linda, a 7th grade reading teacher makes breakfast for Andres and Daniela on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Linda combs her son’s hair Andres at home on Monday, August, 31, 2020 in Edinburg. ECISD begins the new school year virtually. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Daniela lets out a quiet scream after her mother Linda accidentally snags a strand of hair during the first day of school on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Davila-Macal family say a prayer before the start of the new school day on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Daniela gets ready to login to her computer from her bedroom on Monday, August, 31, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Andres reads instructions on how to login to his computer on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com At South Middle school empty hallways were seen during the first day back to school on Monday, August, 31, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Linda Davila-Macal,a 7th grade reading teacher at BL Garza Middle school, helps Andres login to his computer as Daniela looks on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Linda-Dvaila-Macal during her virtual classroom at her home on Monday, August, 31, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo County adds 130 new cases, 9 more deaths San Juan police arrest felon in possession of six weapons Lifelong romance continues at appropriate social distance Home gym industry seeing sales skyrocket In new COVID-19 report, Hidalgo County sees ‘lowest numbers seen in weeks’