LETTERS: What have they done?; Criteria questioned; COVID clashes; Don’t blame Gov. Abbott; Take off blinders;

COVID clashes

The previous three years of shock and awe turned out to be just a warmup for what COVID-19 has done to us in turning our entire lives upside down — our relationships, lifestyles and daily movements. But also, even in our definitions and structures of being governed.

For example, property owners thought we understood the basics of zoning ordinances, alert to the encroachments of business owners coveting the conveniences of working at home, trying to operate a business in a residential zone.

But one of these, whose downtown business was closed during the quarantines, told neighbors that she and her husband were “working from home,” by which she meant that a steady stream of her downtown customers were arriving at her home via vehicle traffic, parking at neighbors’ curbs, often with children, and none of them wearing masks, including the owners.

Such “working from home” is different from using the phone and whatever Zoom one has inside the home. It doesn’t mean bringing the business and its customers to the home in the residential zone.

So there’s an overlap of jurisdictions; the plain old city zoning, or now the health authority; or is it law enforcement? And the age-old principle of “working it out with the neighbor” has seldom calmed waters, but even less now that brawls erupt publicly over masks. Disputes that used to be over pruning branches over property lines now are about reporting and chiding one another.