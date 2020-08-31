Hidalgo County adds 130 new cases, 9 more deaths

Hidalgo County announced that nine people died from COVID-19 related issues as an additional 130 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the county announced in a news release Monday.

The nine additional deaths raises the toll to 1,171, while the new cases raises that total to 27,538.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of our latest nine victims. My sympathies are shared with each and every one of you,” county judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “The pandemic is not over. It has caused irreparable damage to our community, I continue to urge you to take the necessary precautions for your safety, and the safety of others.”

There are currently 322 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, and 128 of those cases are being treated in intensive care units.

There were 128 people released from isolation on Monday following 10 days without symptoms, including three days without a fever. This brings the total number of net active cases in the county to 2,651.

The county has administered 138,550 COVID-19 tests, of which 110,741 have had negative results.

Cameron County confirmed an additional 20 virus-related deaths, raising the total there to 596.

Of the new deaths, 15 were residents of Brownsville and five were from Harlingen.

The county also confirmed 81 new cases of the coronavirus, raising that total to 21,040.

Additionally, there were 408 people who recovered for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 15,018.

Willacy County confirmed 30 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total there to 864.

The new cases include a boy under the age of 5, a girl under the age of 10, a boy in his teens, two women and five men in their 20s, a woman and five men in their 30s, two women and three men in their 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.