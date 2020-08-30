In new COVID-19 report, Hidalgo County sees ‘lowest numbers seen in weeks’

Hidalgo County reported six deaths related to COVID-19 and 156 new positive cases of the virus on Sunday, a notable decline in virus activity in the area, according to county Judge Richard F. Cortez.

“These are some of the lowest numbers we have seen in weeks so this is very encouraging, but we cannot let our guard down especially as we prepare for the Labor Day weekend next weekend,” Cortez said in a news release Sunday. “That’s traditionally a holiday weekend marked by family gatherings and I would urge everyone in Hidalgo County to reconsider attending any event where large numbers of people are expected.”

The six who died are in their 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s. The county’s death toll is now at 1,162.

As of Sunday, the total cases in Hidalgo County is 27,408. The county has administered 137,291 COVID-19 tests, with 109,425 results returning negative.

Additionally, the county reported 79 individuals were released from isolation, raising the total number of those released from isolation to 23,588.

There are 349 individuals in area hospitals, with 132 patients hospitalized in the intensive care units.

“Please be safe, we appear to be moving in the right direction,” Cortez said in the release.