LETTERS: Pandemic inequality; Double standard

Pandemic inequality

Does anyone know how the super-rich people are doing with this pandemic virus compared to the middle class? I know how difficult it must be for them having several multimillion-dollar houses with dozens of rooms, dozens of bathrooms, 10car garage, tennis court, pool, sauna, exercise room, study room and a sex room. It must be difficult for the rich to be able to get everything they need from their maids, butlers, chauffeur and security guards.

Compare that lifestyle to that of the average middle-class American who lives in a two-bedroom, onebath house or apartment in need of repairs, along with a high-mileage car in need of repairs and a lowpaying job with no benefits living from paycheck to paycheck. Plus, the poor people who basically live in economic hell!

Our economic and political system is messed up; we need new ideas and big changes. And don’t feed me that lie that the rich people deserve more because they work harder and they’re smarter. No, The truth is that the rich lie, cheat, steal and swindle more than the rest of us. Rich people are experts at rigging systems, customs and laws so that they can have more and everybody else below them has less. Why else do you think we have such a large “wealth inequality” problem in this country?

COVID-19 only helped to put a spotlight on this subject and problem. COVID-19 is not the main reason we have a 2020 economic depression, it’s the capitalist system that’s the problem.

I hope those who disagree with me will do some research and try to prove me wrong. Of course, the super-wealthy won’t have time to bother with this because they’re too busy taking a helicopter tour over a piece of real estate that will soon be in bankruptcy court.

Tomas Cantu

Concepcion

Double standard

At its July 28 monthly meeting, the board of trustees at South Texas College approved a new policy (#6112) that aims to protect the “freedom of expression” of its students.

It’s not out of noble intentions. STC trustees approved the policy because the Texas Legislature mandated it last year.

Effective Sept. 1, 2019, Sec. 51.9315 of the state’s Education Code states, “freedom of expression is of critical importance and requires each public institution of higher education to ensure free, robust, and uninhibited debate and deliberations by students, regardless of whether the students are on or off campus.”