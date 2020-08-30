Another heat advisory issued for entire Rio Grande Valley

By LAURA B. MARTINEZ

Staff Writer

If you thought it was hot yesterday, it’s going be just as hot today or even hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for the entire Rio Grande Valley with heat indices of up to 117 degrees expected.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The NWS reports heat index values of 111 to 117 degrees are expected.

Officials advise residents to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Residents are also reminded to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

The NWS encourages people to take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. People should try and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evening.

Residents should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if possible.

Individuals working outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.