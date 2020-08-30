Alamo man charged in fatal crash seeks lower bond

An 18-year-old Alamo man is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning to ask a judge to lower his bond associated with a charge of accident involving death.

Carlos Vasquez has remained in the Hidalgo County jail on a $250,000 bond since he was arrested on Sept. 12, 2019, records show.

Authorities accuse him of hitting and killing Roger Duane Cavazos on July 21, 2019.

A Texas Department of Transportation crash report states that a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Vasquez rear-ended Cavazos, who was driving a 2006 Yamaha XVZ12 motorcycle, in the 1300 block of West Frontage just past North Alamo Road.

“(Vasquez’s) front bumper struck (Cavazos’) rear bumber and ran over (Cavazos),” the report states.

The motorcycle remained lodged under Vasquez’s front bumber before falling off in the 1400 block of West Frontage Road.

In his motion for a bond reduction, Vasquez said despite attempts to raise the necessary funds for his bond, efforts by his friends and family have failed.

Vasquez’s brother, Rogelio, is also charged in the case.

Authorities accuse him of tampering with evidence and allege he removed parts from the vehicle in an effort to impede the investigation.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.