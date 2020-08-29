Supporters in favor of fall high school sports protest in front of Mission Public Schools district offices on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Supporters in favor of fall high school sports protest in front of Mission Public Schools district offices on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Supporters in favor of fall high school sports protest in front of Mission Public Schools district offices on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Supporters in favor of fall high school sports protest in front of Mission Public Schools district offices on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR