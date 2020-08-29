Hobby Lobby coming to Brownsville

By LAURA B. MARTINEZ

Staff Writer

Attention Hobby Lobby shoppers, the arts and crafts store is coming to Brownsville and will be located at the old Kmart location.

John Deubler, vice president and general manager of Downtown Management Co Inc., announced news that the store was coming to Brownsville at a Thursday Meet and Greet event, hosted by the City of Brownsville Planning and Redevelopment Department.

Hobby Lobby, which stock more than 65,000 items including arts and crafts supplies, fashion fabrics, baskets, silk flowers, party supplies and furniture, is expected to open in Summer 2021.

In a press release, the city said the store will occupy 55,000 square feet of the former Kmart building located at 2440 Pablo Kisel Blvd in Brownsville, which shuttered in 2016, and has been owned by Downtown Management since 1999. About $1.5 Million in construction costs and parking lot improvements will be invested in the redevelopment of the property.

The current 100,000 square foot building, once fully redeveloped, is expected to house two additional tenants. Downtown Management is currently reviewing offers for future tenant spaces and anticipates making new announcements on the addition of national retailers before the year is out.

A local contractor has been hired to complete the work and permits to begin interior demolition work have been issued.