History in the shadow of a wall

Border wall construction continues to move ahead near the Jackson Ranch Church and Cemetery and the Eli Jackson Cemetery, despite a law passed in December 2019 prohibiting construction within historic cemeteries.
Read the full story:
Previous coverage:
September 2018
Losing our roots: Descendants of Valley’s pioneering families fear wall will separate them from their history
June 2019
US says border wall will ‘avoid’ historic Rio Grande Valley cemetery
Language in spending bill would protect historic cemetery from wall