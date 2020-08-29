Cameron County reports 10 deaths related to virus

Cameron County reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in addition to 106 new positive cases of the virus, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced in a news release Saturday.

From the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel and San Benito, the 10 individuals were aged 49, 54, 63, 66, 67, 71, 75, 85, 86 and 87.

The new reported deaths raise the county’s death toll to 576.

With the 106 new cases, the total known cases in Cameron County is now 20,959.

Additionally the county reported 212 individuals recovered from the virus, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 14,610.

In Starr County, the health authority reported 58 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The county also reported 1,799 cases are active, with 1,225 individuals reported to have recovered.

As of Friday, the death toll there remained at 129.