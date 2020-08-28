Police: Shooting leaves one dead, another critically injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured Friday morning near Morrison Road in Brownsville.

According to Brownsville PD, the shooting occurred at the 2800 block of Frankfurt Street at approximately 9:15 a.m.

“At this time during the preliminary investigation there was one suspect who was found deceased at the scene and a second suspect who was also at the scene was transported to the hospital in critical condition. At this time this case is currently under investigation,” the PD said in a statement.

The genders of the person killed and injured were not released. What the two had been accused of has also not been released.

An hour after the shooting, approximately 15 law enforcement vehicles surrounded the scene, blocking off entrances to the street on both sides.

Neighbors gathered outside homes watching officers move about the crime scene. Investigators in masks and gloves appeared to be taking photographs and collecting evidence from the street.

A family of three said residents heard shots in the morning and that soon after, police vehicles arrived in droves, followed by a few ambulances.

“There were lots more police here earlier,” said a mother who lives several houses down. She pointed to the house where police allegedly led family members out of the home for questioning.

Two SUVs were still parked in the driveway of the brick, single-story family home.

Asked to describe the residents of the house, she reported that the group included a young child and a mother holding a baby.

“They took one person out on a stretcher,” said the woman.

She said police had approached surrounding houses to question neighbors.

The woman’s two children indicated they had seen what appeared to be a body on the ground, covered with a white sheet.