MISSION — Sharyland Pioneer senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger has been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, DCTF announced Thursday.

The Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas.

“It’s a blessing after all the hard work and after all the sacrifices you make. It’s really just very rewarding,” Marburger said.

Marburger, a University of Texas at San Antonio commit, earned a spot on the Mr. Texas Football Preseason Watch List after passing for 4,505 yards, running for 1,009 yards and scoring 74 combined touchdowns as a junior during the 2019-20 season. His 58 passing touchdowns rank No. 1 all-time in RGV high school football history, breaking the previous record of 50, held by former Mission Veterans quarterback Landry Gilpin and former Mission High quarterbacks Koy Detmer and Lupe Rodriguez.

Marburger also led Pioneer to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history last season and was named an Associated Press Sports Editors’ Class 5A First Team Quarterback.

“It’s pretty cool, but I feel like there’s a lot of kids in the Valley that deserve the same amount of honors as I get,” Marburger said about being the only RGV player named to the watch list.

In 2018, former Mission Veterans’ Gilpin became the first player from the RGV to be named Mr. Texas Football. A dual-threat quarterback, Gilpin earned the award by passing for 4,544 yards, rushing for 2,112 yards, and scoring a combined 82 touchdowns through the air and on the ground. He also helped lead the Mission Veterans Patriots into the fourth round of the playoffs, the furthest any RGV football team had advanced in seven years.

Now, Marburger has a legitimate shot to give the RGV its second Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Award winner.

“It definitely makes it possible and boosts your confidence level. He (Gilpin) was a spectacular player; it’s going to be hard to replicate what he did, but just knowing that he did it makes it possible,” Marburger said.

Each week, fans are given a chance to vote for the player of the week on TexasFootball.com. At the end of the high school football season, 10 finalists will be named. Fans can then cast their vote as to who should be named Mr. Texas Football. The winner of the 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award will be announced prior to the 2020 Texas Bowl, which will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

