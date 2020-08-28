A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. Food was was also given out. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Proof of residence is given as 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Food is given as 100 dollar SPARC gift cards were presented to Edinburg residents who competed their census on premises at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Aug 28, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR